Armada Music Group Launches A Dedicated London Creative Hub

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Armada Music Group, the parent company behind the famed dance music label Armada Music, announced the debut of a new creative hub in London.

The 7,000-square-foot, multi-purpose space, located in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood, includes two state-of-the-art recording studios, dedicated listening rooms, a premier event space, and accommodations for up to 60 Armada employees.

The studios feature custom-built production capabilities, equipped with PMC and Barefoot Sound monitors along with Roland, Nord, and Sequential synthesizers. They can serve both as recording facilities and as in-house spaces for writing camps.

The performance space includes an L-Acoustics club-grade sound system and live streaming capabilities, with capacity for approximately 130 fans.

“This is a pivotal moment for Armada and a testament to the UK’s vibrant dance music scene,” said Ben Malone, General Manager of Armada Music UK. “This new hub will empower us to further champion local artists, provide them with unparalleled resources, and foster more innovation and creativity in the UK.”

“Working in studios with great acoustics and top-of-the-range equipment truly elevates a session, and having all of this in a prime London spot is so convenient,” said British singer-songwriter SHELLS. “The listening rooms are a fantastic bonus; it’s great to get into a different physical space at the end of a solo session or writing camp to listen back. I’m so excited for this!”