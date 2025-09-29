A2IM Appoints Ian Harrison As CEO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A2IM (The American Association of Independent Music) announced that Ian Harrison has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.

Harrison will succeed longtime CEO Dr. Richard James Burgess, who announced plans to step down at the end of the year after more than a decade in the role.

During his tenure, Dr. Burgess oversaw a period of significant growth and transformation for the recorded music industry. His accomplishments include expanding A2IM’s Indie Week and the Libera Awards into the world’s largest independent conference and awards show, respectively.

“I am honored to have served this extraordinary community for the past decade, and I could not be more pleased to welcome Ian Harrison as A2IM’s next CEO. Ian’s deep experience and lifelong commitment to independent music position him perfectly to guide A2IM into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting a seamless transition and to watching him take the organization, and the indie community it represents, to new heights,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM.

Harrison joins A2IM from his role as Executive Vice President of Hopeless Records and brings more than two decades of experience in the independent label sector.

In addition to his leadership roles in the label industry, Harrison has been a longstanding contributor to A2IM and the broader indie community. He has been actively involved with the organization since 2012 and has served as a member of the Indie Week committee.

“I am grateful to the A2IM Board for their trust as I step into the CEO role at such a pivotal moment. I take on this responsibility with a deep commitment to serving our community. I am especially grateful to Dr. Richard James Burgess for a decade of exceptional leadership that established A2IM as a vital voice in our industry, and to Lisa Hresko and the entire A2IM team whose dedication makes our work so impactful. This includes remembering our colleague Alex Machurov, whose contributions and spirit will remain part of A2IM’s legacy. I also want to thank Louis Posen and my colleagues at Hopeless Records, where I spent the past two decades, for shaping me as a leader and deepening my commitment to this community,” Harrison said.