Bad Bunny To Headline The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In February

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music announced that Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and record producer Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif during the Big Game on Februray 8th.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el Halftime Show Del Super Bow,” said Bad Bunny.

“Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage.” said Jon Barker, SVP of Global Event Production for the NFL. “We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we’ve come to expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

Dubbed the “King of Latin Trap”, Bad Bunny has established himself at the forefront of contemporary Latin music amid a global surge in popularity.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation also serves as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.