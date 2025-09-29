Dolly Parton Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency Amid Health Challenges

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Dolly Parton announced she is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency as she faces some unanticipated health challenges.

In a statement shared on social media, the 79-year-old country music legend revealed that the residency, originally slated to begin in December, has been pushed back to September 2026.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas residency. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton shared.

“I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say,” Parton noted. “And don’t worry about me quitting the business, because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she added.

Parton did not disclose the specific health challenges prompting the postponement, but she recently revealed she had dealt with kidney stones and an infection that forced her to cancel a September 17 performance at her Dollywood theme park.

Original tickets for Parton’s Colosseum residency will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, with refunds available for those unable to attend.