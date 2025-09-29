Lola Young Cancels Shows After Onstage Collapse at New York Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — British pop singer Lola Young has canceled multiple shows after suffering an onstage collapse during a music festival in New York City on Saturday.

Young, 24, was performing at the All Things Go festival at Forest Hills in Queens when she appeared to collapse on stage.

Video of the incident shared on social media shows the singer speaking with a band member during a performance of her hit “Conceited” before falling backward onto the ground. She was then carried off stage by festival staff.

Remi Wolf, who was also performing at the festival, later shared an update with fans: “My friend Lola is backstage, and she’s okay,” Wolf told the crowd.

Young later took to social media with her own update, telling fans: “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

However, she canceled her appearance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Prudential Center on Saturday, as well as the Sunday edition of All Things Go at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland.

“I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing All Things Go in DC today,” she shared in a Sunday post announcing her cancellation. “I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, please give me a day off.”

Young’s next performance is scheduled to take place at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Oct. 6.