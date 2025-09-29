Marquee NY Reopens After Renovation, Reveals Fall 2025 Lineup

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After undergoing a comprehensive renovation, Marquee NY, the Manhattan nightclub Marquee NY announced an all-star lineup for the Fall 2025 season.

The club, which is operated by Tao Hospitality Group, underwent a complete refurb with an expanded dance floor, new visual technology, upgraded LED systems and a new style aesthetic.

The club saw its official re-opening this past weekend withperformances from Diplo on Friday, followed Steve Aoki on Saturday and Zedd on Sunday.

The club’s October lineup includes Robin Schulz, Alan Walker, Kölsch, Dimitri Vegas, Francis Mercier, Kaskade, Max Styler, and more.

For Novermber, the lineup includes Afrojack, KSHMR, and Claptone, among others.