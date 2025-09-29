Warner Chappell Music Signs Eagles Co-Founder Bernie Leadon to Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music, the publishing division of Warner Music Group, announced the signing of Eagles founding member and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bernie Leadon to a long-term, worldwide publishing agreement.

With a career spanning decades, Leadon’s work includes his tenure with the Eagles, as well as stints with bands such as Dillard & Clark and The Flying Burrito Brothers.

The signing comes as Leadon prepares to release Too Late to Be Cool, his first solo album in decades.

“I have been associated with Warner Chappell and the rest of Warner Music since 1971. I am delighted to renew my connections with them now at this point in the 21st century. Warner Chappell and Warner Music have always been at the pinnacle of support for songwriters and other music creators, and that reality is still very evident in the current leadership and staff. My sincere thanks go to all of them,” Leadon said.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that much of the music we call Americana today owes a deep debt to Bernie’s boundary-crossing inspiration. He has helped shape a canon of iconic music, from his early years with genre-defying groups like The Flying Burrito Brothers and Dillard & Clark to his generation-defining work with the Eagles to his countless collaborations with other artists. His creativity, musical brilliance, and pure devotion to his craft have made him a true American treasure, with six decades of extraordinary songs and sounds to his credit. We’re honored and excited to welcome him into the Warner Chappell family,” added WCM’s Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO, and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO.