Warner Music Italy Signs Distribution Deal with Independent Label Honiro

MILAN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Italy announced it has signed a distribution agreement with the influential Italian independent label Honiro.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADA Music Italy, a division of Warner Music Italy, will handle distribution of Honiro’s catalogue and future releases.

Founded in 2009 by Jacopo Lavecchia, Honiro has played a key role in the rise of Italian rap and hip-hop, providing a label home to artists such as Briga, Gemitaiz, Il Tre, Ultimo, lowlow, MadMan, Mostro, Shiva, and Vegas Jones.

“I am excited to start this new collaboration with ADA and Warner Music to develop synergies on our future projects and the enhancement of our catalogue,” said Jacopo Lavecchia. “In a constantly changing market, Honiro remains focused on what it does best: discovering talent, telling their stories with credibility, and putting them in a position to emerge and build solid careers. Independence is in our nature and the engine with which we continue to power forward today.”

“We are happy to announce this new collaboration with Honiro, a label that over the years has demonstrated an exceptional ability to discover and nurture talent, building a prestigious catalogue full of success stories,” said Pico Cibelli, President of Warner Music Italy. “Together, we aim to develop new projects, further enhance its repertoire, and create opportunities that can strengthen and evolve artists’ careers. It is a pleasure to share skills, visions, and strategies with an independent label as rooted and authoritative as Honiro.”