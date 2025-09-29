Yusuf Postpones His U.S. Tour Amid Visa Woes

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Yusuf, also known as Cat Stevens, announced the postponement of his upcoming North American tour due to visa issues.

He released a statement addressing the decision on Monday:

“Sadly, my Cat on the Road to Find Out Book Tour in the U.S. and Canada looks like it won’t go ahead as scheduled in October.

Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time.

I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.

North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other tour plans, but hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.”

The tour was scheduled to kick off at The Met in Philadelphia on October 2, with additional shows planned for the Beacon Theatre in New York; Massey Hall in Toronto; the Chicago Theatre; The Masonic in San Francisco; and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, among others.

Despite the postponement, Yusuf said the tour delay should not affect the release of his autobiography, Cat: On the Road to Find Out, which hit bookstores on September 18.