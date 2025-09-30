Adam Sandler Joins Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame

Tom Cantone, President of Sports and Entertainment at Mohegan, Adam Sandler, and Joe Soper of the Mohegan Tribal Council.

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — On September 26th, veteran actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 43rd person to be honored with an induction into the Mohegan Sun Arena Walk of Fame.

The award-winning comedian, actor, and producer was presented with the Walk of Fame star by Tom Cantone, President of Sports and Entertainment at Mohegan, and Joe Soper of the Mohegan Tribal Council, during a special ceremony outside the Mohegan Sun Box Office, ahead of two sold-out shows at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With his induction, Sandler joins a list of Walk of Fame stars that includes Taylor Swift, Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi and more.

“It is a true honor to welcome Adam Sandler into the Mohegan Sun Arena Walk of Fame,” Cantone told the crowd, prompting an outburst of cheers and applause.

“I always have a blast performing at Mohegan Sun Arena,” Adam Sandler said after accepting the award. “As a comedian, stepping into a venue like this truly feels like home. Whenever I see Mohegan Sun on our tour schedule, I know it’s going to be a great couple of days.”