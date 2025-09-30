AEG Teams with Tractor to Introduce Certified Organic Beverages at Concerts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG, the sports and live entertainment company, and Tractor Beverage Company, the farmer-founded, employee-owned maker of Certified Organic craft beverages, have launched a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring low-sugar beverage options to fans at live events. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Tractor an official partner with exclusive rights across multiple beverage categories at AEG Presents venues nationwide. This marks Tractor’s first major music venue partnership.

The partnership debuts with Tractor’s newest offering, Haymaker—a certified-organic sparkling farmer’s tonic inspired by a folk recipe made with apple cider vinegar, ginger, and citrus. Music fans will get their first taste at AEG Presents venues in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York, before a nationwide launch in January 2026. Venues will also feature handcrafted Haymaker cocktails, offering a choice between a zero-proof, low-sugar refreshment and a bold, tangy craft cocktail.

Fans can order a Haymaker starting in October at flagship venues including The Shrine Auditorium, The Fonda Theater, and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles; Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 in New York; and Mission Ballroom and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver, with more cities and venues to follow in 2026.

“This partnership celebrates the deep connection between land, music, and community, bringing our farming roots to life through the energy of live entertainment,” said Duke Stump, Chief Brand Officer, Tractor. “Live music brings people together around shared passions, and with AEG’s venues as our stage, every sip becomes part of a bigger moment—connecting what’s grown in the soil to the joy of music.”

Haymaker is available in four flavors—Dragon Berry, Apricot Peach, Citrus Ginger, and Passion Mango—each with just five grams of sugar. According to Tractor, the beverages are certified organic, shelf-stable, and free from artificial ingredients, serving as a beverage on their own or serving as a base for venue-crafted cocktails.

“Tractor brings a values-led approach to flavor that mirrors our commitment to authentic experiences while meeting the growing demand for innovative non-alcoholic options,” said Holli Branam, Senior VP, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership enhances our fan-first beverage program and delivers something new and memorable on show night.”

Beyond the venues, the partnership extends to AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform. Starting in 2026, Tractor will be featured in event discovery, ticket purchases, sweepstakes, drive-to-retail promotions, and branded content in virtual queues, ensuring fans connect with Tractor before they even arrive at the show.

The collaboration also supports Tractor’s commitment to regenerative agriculture and farmer prosperity, including initiatives like the Mad Farmer Tour, 1% for the Planet, and the Farmhand Foundation, which strengthens the food systems that sustain communities.

“This partnership reflects the strength of our live entertainment portfolio and our alignment with a trusted partner who shares our commitment to music communities,” said Andrew Klein, President, AEG Presents Global Partnerships. “It creates new opportunities for Tractor to authentically connect with fans while delivering genuine value.”