Daniel Ek Announces Plans To Step Away From CEO Role At Spotify

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Spotify announced that founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek will step back from his leadership role at the music streamer and assume the position of Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2026.

In his place, Spotify said Gustav Söderström, Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer, and Alex Norström, Co-President and Chief Business Officer, will step into the roles of Co-CEOs.

Both Söderström and Norström will report to Ek and serve on the company’s board, subject to shareholder approval.

According to Spotify, Ek’s new role will follow the European model of Executive Chair, overseeing capital allocation and strategic direction while continuing to provide support and guidance to the company’s executive team.

“I always believed that Spotify could play an important role in revolutionizing listening around the world, and with more than 700 million users, we’ve truly charted a new course bringing creativity to every corner of the globe,” said Ek. “Over the last few years, I’ve turned over much of the day-to-day management and strategic direction of Spotify to Alex and Gustav—who have shaped the company from our earliest days and are now more than ready to guide our next phase. This change simply matches titles to how we already operate. In my role as Executive Chairman, I will focus on the long arc of the company and keep the Board and our Co-CEOs deeply connected through my engagement.”

“We’ve worked together a very long time and have seen Spotify through many different chapters. Nearly three years ago, when we stepped into our roles as Co-Presidents, we charged our teams with relentlessly focusing on building the best and most valuable experience available anywhere—and that ambition hasn’t changed. While we bring different experiences and perspectives to the CEO role, we both have a strong bias for action and can’t wait to get started, knowing that we will have Daniel’s full partnership and ongoing support,” Spotify’s incoming Co-CEOs said in a joint statement.