Gus Canazio Named SVP Of Booking At Rock World

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rock World, the company behind Brazil’s famed Rock in Rio festival, announced the appointment of Gus Canazio as Senior Vice President of Booking.

“It’s an enormous challenge to take on this position. As a Brazilian—even though I’ve lived in the United States since childhood—I grew up with Rock in Rio as an inspiration. I have great admiration for what Roberto Medina and his team created more than 40 years ago—a legacy that continues to inspire generations. I’m excited to contribute and create unforgettable experiences and impactful moments for millions of fans around the world,” said Canazio.

Canazio’s relationship with the Rock in Rio brand began in 2015 after a chance meeting with Zé Ricardo led to him being named a booking consultant for the festival’s Las Vegas edition.

Now based in Los Angeles, Canazio will take the lead on artist bookings, reporting to Roberto Medina, President of Rock World; Luis Justo, CEO; and Zé Ricardo, CAO.

“I’ve wanted Gus on our team for a while. He is an extremely capable professional with hands-on experience at major companies in the entertainment industry. He arrives at a very opportune moment, further amplifying our artistic conversations and giving us the fresh perspective of someone who lives this day-to-day abroad, anticipating scenarios and trends,” said Zé Ricardo, Rock World’s Chief Artistic Officer.