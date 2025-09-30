Merlin Renews With Spotify

(CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the digital music licensing agency for independent labels, and Spotify announced the renewal of their multi-year licensing partnership.

The deal extends a relationship first established in 2008, when Merlin became one of Spotify’s launch partners. Since then, the partnership has provided Spotify listeners with access to music from the thousands of independent labels that Merlin represents.

“Merlin’s mission is to empower our members to own their future. Spotify remains a key and forward-looking partner in advancing that mission,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO of Merlin. “In a rapidly changing industry, this isn’t just about securing terms that value the contributions of our members’ artists; it’s about building frameworks that unleash creativity and ensure our dynamic global membership—which accounts for 15% of the market—can continue to grow, thrive, and lead. Together, we are committed to a future where independent music drives discovery and value for artists and fans.”

“Independent music has always been at the heart of discovery on Spotify, and our partnership with Merlin makes that possible at a global scale,” said Alex Norström, Co-President & Chief Business Officer of Spotify. “This renewal reflects our commitment to ensuring independent labels and artists continue to thrive on streaming platforms, while we work together to grow the value of music for creators everywhere.”