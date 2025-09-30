Pancho Sanchez Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of Grammy-winning bandleader, conguero, and percussionist Pancho Sanchez for North American bookings.

With a career spanning four decades, Sanchez is known for his blend of jazz and soul infused with Latin influences from legends such as Mongo Santamaria, Tito Puente, and Cal Tjader.

His album Latin Soul won the Grammy for Best Latin Album in 1999, and he followed it with albums including 2001’s Latin Spirits, 2003’s Out of Sight!, 2005’s Do It!, 2007’s Raise Your Hand, and 2009’s hard-bop–influenced Psychedelic Blues.

On his most recent album, Trane’s Delight, Sanchez continues to pay tribute to the pioneers of the form while stamping his own imprint on the modern jazz canon.

At TKA, he will be represented by Jack Randall.