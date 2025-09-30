The Castro Theatre Set To Re-open In February Following A Major Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Another Planet Entertainment announced plans for the re-opening of San Francisco’s Castro Theatre in February following a major refurbishment of the historic entertainment venue.

The grand opening will feature an eight-night residency by British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, who is scheduled to perform on February 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, and 21.

The re-opening follows an extensive renovation of the century-old theater that includes the restoration of its distinctive architectural elements along with modernization of its mechanical systems, accessibility, acoustics, and patron amenities.

Upgrades include a refreshed neon blade and marquee, a restored decorative ceiling and chandelier, upgraded HVAC, sound, lighting, and video systems, additional public restrooms, and expanded ADA accessibility.

Seating has also been improved with the addition of new telescoping tiers that allow for flexible configurations, accommodating seated and standing shows, film screenings, and other events.

“Our goal is to activate and re-energize the building with equity, inclusion, and community at the forefront,” said Gregg Perloff, CEO and Co-Founder of Another Planet Entertainment. “We look forward to contributing to the vibrancy and economic health of the Castro while honoring its legacy as an LGBTQ+ landmark and cultural anchor.”

Alongside Sam Smith, additional bookings for the upgraded venue’s inaugural season will be announced in the coming weeks.