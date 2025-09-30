VIP-Booking.com Reveals Europe’s Most Popular Venues for Touring

EUROPE (vip-booking) – The list highlights the venues that attract the largest number of live performances, providing insight into the market leaders of the European touring circuit. The analysis is drawn from 320,091 monitored tour dates, collected from venues, festivals, artist and agency submissions, and public listings.

At the top of the European ranking is TivoliVredenburg (Utrecht, Netherlands) with 1,628 bookings, making it by far the busiest venue on the continent. Other Dutch venues also feature strongly, including Melkweg (Amsterdam) with 358 bookings, Spot Groningen (Groningen) with 340 bookings, Muziekgieterij (Maastricht) with 340 bookings, and Paradiso (Amsterdam) with 309 bookings.

The United Kingdom is another major hub, with EartH (London) recording 680 bookings, Manchester Academy with 483, O2 Institute Birmingham with 468, O2 Academy Islington (London) with 462, New Cross Inn (London) with 438, and The Lower Third (London) with 324 bookings.

Elsewhere in Europe, Huxleys Neue Welt (Berlin, Germany) logged 441 bookings, Luxor (Cologne, Germany) had 296, Sala Apolo (Barcelona, Spain) counted 362, Hotel Cecil (Copenhagen, Denmark) hosted 384, and Sentrum Scene (Oslo, Norway) reached 285 bookings.

Top 10 European Venues by Tour Dates:

TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands – 1,628 bookings

EartH – London, UK – 680 bookings

Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK – 483 bookings

O2 Institute Birmingham – Birmingham, UK – 468 bookings

O2 Academy Islington – London, UK – 462 bookings

Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, Germany – 441 bookings

New Cross Inn – London, UK – 438 bookings

Hotel Cecil – Copenhagen, Denmark – 384 bookings

Sala Apolo – Barcelona, Spain – 362 bookings

Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands – 358 bookings