All Things Go NY And DC Recap

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The All Things Go Festival celebrated its 11th year with concurrent three-day festivals highlighting female and LGBTQ+ artists at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland and Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. The festival was enjoyed by a worldwide audience for the first time thanks to the official livestream, streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel from the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The DC & NYC editions brought together dozens of today’s most exciting artists, including Doechii, Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Kesha, The Marías, Remi Wolf, MARINA, Djo, Lola Young, Role Model, Wallows, Griff, The Last Dinner Party, Gigi Perez, and many more.

The heart of the festival is its passionate and inclusive fan community, “The Besties,” embodying the festival’s commitment to diversity and belonging. Their joy and empathy for one another, as well as the artists performing, create the atmosphere that distinguishes the festival. The celebration continues this coming weekend with the inaugural All Things Go Toronto on October 4th & 5th at the Budweiser Stage.

This upcoming weekend’s Toronto edition will bring together a total of 16 artists: Reneé Rapp, Kacey Musgraves, Remi Wolf, Role Model, also including Special Guest Charlotte Cardin, Noah Cyrus, Ravyn Lenae, Chelsea Cutler, Blondshell, Valley, Joy Oladokun and more at Toronto’s downtown waterfront at the Budweiser Stage. For the first All Things Go Toronto Festival, the ATG team is partnering with Live Nation Women to deliver the best possible festival experience for fans.

SATURDAY 10.4 IN TORONTO:

Reneé Rapp

Remi Wolf

Ravyn Lenae

Chelsea Cutler

Blondshell

Julia Wolf

ELIO

EMEI

SUNDAY 10.5 IN TORONTO:

Kacey Musgraves

Role Model

Charlotte Cardin (Special Guest)

Noah Cyrus

Valley

Joy Oladokun

Alemeda

Baby Nova