Anthem Music Publishing Acquires Catalog of Songwriter Mark Holman

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Anthem Music Publishing announced it has acquired the catalog of Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Mark Holman.

A native of Illinois who has made Nashville his home, Holman’s catalog of contemporary country hits includes “Single Saturday Night” by Cole Swindell, “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line, and “I Ain’t Sayin’” by Jordan Davis, among others.

Most recently, he co-wrote three songs on Jordan Davis’s latest album, including the chart-topping “I Ain’t Sayin’.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working directly with Mark in the past, so this feels like a full-circle moment with a good friend,” said Noah Dewey, VP of Creative at Anthem Music Publishing Nashville. “His undeniable talent shows through in every song in this catalog. Anthem is honored to be trusted with this outstanding body of work.”

“I’m really excited these songs have found a home, and I’m very grateful to Noah and the Anthem team,” added Holman. “Anthem has always been a champion for music and songwriters, and Noah is one of the best to do it.”