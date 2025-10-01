Chicago Singer-Songwriter Henry Verus Signs With Position Music

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Position Music announced the singing of rising R&B artist Henry Verus to a worldwide label deal.

Verus, who hails from Chicago, has built a reputation for his pop-ready, R&B-infused storytelling and after breaking out in 2020, he’s produced a string of hits that includes Your Guilty Pleasure,” “Down For You,” and “He Hit Her,” among others.

“From the first moment I heard Henry Verus, I knew there was something truly special about him. His ability to channel complex, deeply human themes with such eloquence and artistry at 21 years old is nothing short of remarkable. He’s the kind of artist who makes you stop, listen, and feel every word. He’s a generational talent, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” stated Chris Tecca, Position Music A&R.

“Getting close to everyone here at Position has been a very refreshing experience, thanks to how intimate and focused everyone on board seems. Ever since my management introduced me to the team, it’s been clear how passionate they are about my music and vision. Garrett and Chris both have already been incredible resources for me, and Tyler and Mark seem like the kind of leaders that stop at nothing to make sure their artists are taken care of. Not only do I feel protected and well-represented at Position, but I feel like I can get peace of mind knowing art that I work so hard on will be actively accounted for and supported. I feel lucky to be partners with people that demonstrate such rare and valuable insight, am and excited for everything the future holds,” Verus said.