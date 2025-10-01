Ghost Announces 2026 Skeletour World Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – GHOST has confirmed that its SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR will continue to pack arenas in the new year, with today’s announcement of 20 new North American rituals kicking off January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and running through February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Tickets for U.S. dates will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales. The artist presale will began on Tuesday, September 30 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 3 at 10am local time.

The SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR has featured the live debut of songs from SKELETÁ, GHOST’s sixth psalm and first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200. Released April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings, SKELETÁ’s #1 debut marked the first time a hard rock album topped the US album chart since 2020 — and also saw #1 debuts in the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock outfit’s native Sweden as well as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland.

Having sold half a million tickets and counting, the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR continues a North American swing that included GHOST’s historic first-ever sold-out headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 22. From lifelong disciples to the curious uninitiated first-timers to the outcasts and others who find solace in it, all are welcome to escape the travails of daily life and to become one with the enthralling GHOST ritual.

GHOST also recently unveiled an enthralling new limited-edition version of the chart-topping SKELETÁ, available at Target. This unholy relic is pressed on special Violet Mist vinyl, and housed in a silver-foiled box that includes an exclusive GHOST T-shirt design, and features a collectible Papa V overlay. Pre-Order now or pick a copy up starting on Halloween.

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2026

Wed Jan 21 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thu Jan 22 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Jan 24 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sun Jan 25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Mon Jan 26 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Jan 28 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jan 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sat Jan 31 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 02 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Wed Feb 04 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Thu Feb 05 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Feb 07 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Tue Feb 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Feb 12 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Sat Feb 14 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Feb 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Feb 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Feb 21 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mon Feb 23 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome