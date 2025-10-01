Jagged Edge Announces Cuffing Season Tour 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Urban are teaming up with the Grammy-winning R&B group Jagged Edge for their Cuffing Season Tour 2025.

The tour kicks off at Toyota Arena n Ontario, CA on November 6th and is scheduled to wrap at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston on December 20th.

Fans can expect Jagged Edge to perform both their party classics and slow jams, including fan favorites such as “I Gotta Be” and “Walked Outta Heaven”, while also turning up to hits like “He Can’t Love U” and “Put A Little Umph In It.”

For the tour, Jagged Edge will be joined by special guests Lloyd and Eric Bellinger.

Tickets for Cuffing Season Tour 2025 will be available via pre-sale starting Thursday, October 2 at 10am local through 10:00pm local time. General on sale will begin Friday, October 3 at 10 am local.

CUFFING SEASON TOUR 2025

Thu Nov 06 | Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena

Sat Nov 08 | Oakland, CA | Calvin Simmons Theatre

Sun Nov 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Nov 13 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

Sun Nov 16 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall

Fri Nov 21 | Birmingham, AL | BJCC Concert Hall

Sun Nov 23 | Memphis, TN | Orpheum Theatre

Tue Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 29 | Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Sun Nov 30 | St. Petersburg, FL | Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Tue Dec 02 | Virginia Beach, VA | The Dome

Thu Dec 04 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Mon Dec 08 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu Dec 11 | Toronto, ON | Great Canadian Toronto

Sun Dec 14 | Chicago, IL | Arie Crown Theater

Fri Dec 19 | New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theatre

Sat Dec 20 | Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land