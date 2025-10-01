Jane Goodall, World-Renowned Chimpanzee Expert and Environmental Advocate, Passes Away

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Dame Jane Morris Goodall, the renowned English primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist widely regarded as one of the world’s foremost authorities on chimpanzees, has died. She was 91.

The Jane Goodall Institute announced her passing on Tuesday, stating that she died of natural causes in Los Angeles, CA, while on her U.S. speaking tour.

Born in London, Goodall began her landmark study of wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, in 1960. Her groundbreaking observations transformed the scientific understanding of primates, including their use of tools, and redefined humanity’s connection to the animal world.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) to support ongoing fieldwork in Tanzania and advance global conservation. Fourteen years later, she launched Roots & Shoots, a youth program that now operates in more than 140 countries, with over 8,000 local groups engaging nearly 150,000 young people worldwide in environmental and humanitarian action.

Goodall was an advocate for environmental conservation, spending decades traveling the globe to raise awareness of threats facing wildlife and the planet.

She was honored throughout her lifetime for her contributions, serving as a UN Messenger of Peace and receiving numerous awards, including her appointment as Dame Commander of the British Empire. In 2025, U.S. President Joe Biden awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of her scientific achievements and environmental advocacy.