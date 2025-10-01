Lainey Wilson To Host The 59th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association (CMA) and their broadcast partner ABC, announced that CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will make her return this year as host of the 59th Annual CMA Awards.

Wilson, who is tied for the most nominations at this year’s awards, including Entertainer of the Year, will mark her second year as host of the country music awards gala.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” said Wilson. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

The performers and presenters for the show will be announced in the weeks leading up to the awards gala.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 on ABC and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The show is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.