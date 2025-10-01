Legends Global Names Nick Byer GM At Desert Diamond Arena

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Desert Diamond Arena announced the promotion of Nick Byer to General Manager at the Legends Global–managed facility.

In his new role, Byer will oversee day-to-day operations at the 19,000-capacity venue, including overall management, purchasing, booking, marketing, finance, human resources, food and beverage, box office, advertising, production, maintenance, parking, security, and more.

A veteran facilities manager with experience spanning clubs to arenas, Byer most recently served as Assistant General Manager for Desert Diamond Arena, where he played a key role in the venue’s $42 million renovation, as well as in programming and revenue generation.

Before joining Desert Diamond, Byer served as General Manager of House of Blues Boston. His résumé also includes leadership positions at Bayou Music Center in Houston and the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, among others.

“Byer has not only played a pivotal role in the venue’s recent transformation, but he also helped drive operational performance while enhancing the guest experience and strengthening community and partner relationships,” said Brett Stefansson, Regional Vice President, Legends Global. “His leadership as Assistant General Manager positioned the arena for long-term success during a period of heightened transformation and growth, and we are excited to see him take on this new role.”