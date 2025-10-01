Lola Young Cancels All Upcoming Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Following an on stage collapse at the All Things Go festival at Forest Hills Stadium in New York last weekend, British singer-songwriter Lola Young announced that she’s canceling all of her upcoming performances.

Young shared the news on social media, writing: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say that I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.”

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously, you will be entitled to a full refund,” she added, noting, “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

Young’s on-stage collapse came after she canceled a scheduled appearance at Audacy’s We Can Survive show at the Prudential Center in Newark, citing a need to attend to her mental health and preceded her cancellation of an appearance at All Things Go D.C. on Saturday.

Young did not provide additional details about her health or a reason for the cancellations, but in an August interview with The Guardian, she spoke candidly about her struggles with addiction, including cocaine.

“It’s been a struggle – I’ve definitely had to work on some internal healing while grappling with touring and stuff,” Young told The Guardian in an interview in August. “I’ve had to be away for a bit while battling with things. But it teaches you a lot, being addicted to substances. It makes you more empathetic about other people that have gone through that. It’s just a constant journey.”