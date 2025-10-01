Messina Touring Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Messina Touring, a leader in live entertainment, unveils a new logo and refreshed brand identity that reflects the company’s forward-looking approach to live music and its unwavering commitment to artists.

Founded by legendary promoter Louis Messina, Messina Touring has spent decades at the forefront of touring innovation, building record-setting tours for some of the world’s most celebrated performers, including George Strait, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney, The Lumineers, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Ty Myers, Old Dominion, Phoebe Bridgers and Zac Brown Band.

The updated branding reflects Messina Touring’s continued commitment to leading the way in live entertainment, challenging industry norms by creating enhanced artist partnerships and redefining an artist-first approach to touring. Messina Touring continues to break records and elevate artist success while reshaping the touring landscape, empowering artists with ownership of their fan data while providing the tools to meaningfully engage and strengthen those relationships.

As Messina Touring reveals its refreshed logo, the company reinforces its core belief that a more transparent, collaborative and tech-forward approach benefits artists, fans and the future of live entertainment.