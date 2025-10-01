Prescription Songs Welcomes Grammy-Winning Producer, Artist And Songwriter Gino The Ghost

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs is excited to announce the recent signing of GINO THE GHOST. The LA-based, 2x GRAMMY-winning, 14x platinum-certified producer/ songwriter/artist was brought into the company by Prescription Songs A&Rs Brooke Webster and Caitlin LoPilato. The signing news comes just after it was announced (9/17) that Gino The Ghost is nominated for five Latin Grammy awards this year as a result of his recent work with trailblazing Argentine duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso.

Among the group’s 10 nominations, tied for the second most just behind Bad Bunny, Gino lent his songwriting talents to multiple songs on Album Of The Year and Best Alternative Music Album nominee Papota. Among his contributions to the album, El Día del Amigo is up for Record Of The Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Song. Additionally, co-written track “#Tetas” is also recognized in the Record Of The Year and Song of the Year categories, as well as nods for Best Alternative Song and Best Short Form Music Video. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are also nominated for Best Long Form Music Video for their PAPOTA (Short Film).

“Papota is a testament to what happens when fearless artists create together and push to make something that challenges the industry,” Gino The Ghost shared about the Grammy-nominated project. “We had a blast making this record. I’m extremely grateful to the Latin Recording Academy and to everyone who helped bring this project to life.”

Originally from Detroit, Gino has emerged as one of the most versatile and forward-thinking creatives in music today. He broke out with Saweetie’s “My Type” and “Back to the Streets” feat. Jhene Aiko, #1 hits respectfully. Gino recently co-wrote the viral debut albums Papota and Baño María for Argentine trailblazers CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, helping shape the modern Latin alternative scene. His credits also include The Chainsmokers’ “Kills You Slowly” from their #1 album World War Joy, as well as multiple hits on Nathy Peluso’s Calambre (“Delito,” “Trio,” “SANA SANA”) and Christina Aguilera’s Aguilera–both earning him Grammy wins.

As a versatile and multi-talented artist, Gino has also earned several career highlights in the K-pop space. Most recently, he worked on the highly-hyped debut project from CORTIS, the latest boy band from HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). Gino was also a part of the recent ENHYPEN project DESIRE: UNLEASH as well as TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)’s The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, which both reached #1 on the Billboard World Album charts this year. Beyond that, he’s worked with global superstars like Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Illenium and more.

Gino is deeply engaged in the future of music. He co-founded Blocktones, a premier Web3 music project whose genesis NFT collection sold out instantly, and currently serves as Head of A&R at Hume, a virtual artist record label partnered with CAA. He’s also the host of the viral podcast Good Luck! with Gino, where he explores the intersection of music, tech, and pop culture through humor and honest conversations.

“I’m beyond excited to join forces with Prescription,” Gino the Ghost shares. “Forward-thinking and bold, they’re a team of true creatives who share my passion for shaping tomorrow’s sound. Billboard is about to be sick of us.”

“Gino has felt like part of the Prescription family for a long time as a go-to collaborator for so many of our writers and producers, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to make it official,” says Prescription Songs’ Webster. “He’s truly one of a kind — as a lyricist, a creative, and a person. We’re already seeing great wins together, and this is just the beginning of what’s ahead.”

Prescription Songs’ LoPilato adds, “Gino is a true innovator with a deep understanding of the intersection between emerging technology, music and culture. We’re so excited to officially welcome him into the family.”