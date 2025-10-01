Riser House Entertainment Announces Launch Of Riser House Rock

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Entertainment is proud to announce the official launch of its new rock division, Riser House Rock (RHR), expanding the company’s successful artist-first model into the rock and alternative genres.

Leading the new division is Jason Martin, who has been appointed President. Martin brings decades of experience to Riser House Rock, most recently serving as Vice President (VP) of Promotion at Elektra Music Group. Prior to joining EMG, he held national promotion roles at Roadrunner and Fueled by Ramen, and earlier in his career, he served as director, product manager/artist development at RCA Records in New York. His extensive background in the rock and alternative worlds will play a pivotal role as Riser House Rock establishes itself as a powerhouse in the genre.

Joining Martin is Jim Kaufman, who will serve as JV partner on select artist signings. Kaufman is a veteran producer, mixer, and executive managed by Andrew Brightman of Brightman Music, bringing a wealth of creative expertise and a proven track record of working hands-on with artists to help shape their sound and careers.

On the digital side, Sofia Barbetta, Digital Marketing and Engagement Manager at Riser House Entertainment, will lead online strategy for the newly launched rock division. With nearly three years of industry experience and a strong background in digital storytelling, Barbetta has already developed impactful campaigns that connect artists and fans in authentic ways. She brings a fresh, modern perspective to the rock space, focusing on building communities and amplifying artists’ voices.

“This adventure into discovering, signing, and amplifying incredible rock talent wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of Jennifer Johnson, Matt Swanson, Megan Schultz, Brandon Perdue, and the entire Riser House Entertainment team,” said Martin.

“Launching a rock label has been a dream, and there’s no one better than Jason Martin to bring it to life,” added Jennifer Johnson, Co-Founder of Riser House Entertainment. “His passion, creative vision, and experience make him the perfect force to lead this next chapter.”