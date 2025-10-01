Steve Earle Announces The Lineup For The 11th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Music icon Steve Earle announced details of the 11th annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert, set for December 12 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY.

Hosted by Earle, the evening will feature performances from Brandi Carlile—making her first appearance at the charity gala—along with Margaret Glaspy, Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams, and Earle himself.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Earle launched the concert series after his son, John Henry, was diagnosed with autism at 19 months old.

Past John Henry’s Friends concerts have featured an impressive lineup of performers, including Terry Allen, Jackson Browne, David Byrne, Rosanne Cash, Shawn Colvin, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, John Mellencamp, Graham Nash, Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, and many more.