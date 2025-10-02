Amber Hansen Named Co-President of National Touring At BiCoastal Productions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BiCoastal Productions announced the promotion of Amber Hansen to the role of Co-President of National Touring at the boutique booking agency.

In her new role, Hansen, who is based in Tennessee, will serve alongside the agency’s current President, Jack Forman, who will transition to the new position of Co-President – Business Development.

Hansen has been part of the BiCoastal team since 2020, joining as Midwest Agent during the pandemic, and most recently serving as Executive Vice President & National Sales Manager. Along with her new duties, she will continue to serve as BiCoastal’s Midwest artist representative.

“From the moment she joined us over five years ago, Fran and I knew Amber had the abilities and integrity to rise to this newly created position,” said BiCoastal founder and managing partner Ron Gartner. “Elevating her into this role was easy and comes at a great time as the agency continues to expand. As an agent, she is unstoppable; as a leader, she inspires daily. We simply couldn’t envision BiCoastal’s future without Amber and Jack steering the ship together.”

Reflecting on her promotion, Hansen shared: “My years with BiCoastal have been the most rewarding of my career. The brilliance of our artists and the passion of our agents motivate me every day. Ron, Fran, Jack, and I are completely aligned on BiCoastal’s mission and values, and I am truly honored to step into this new role.”

Hansen will join Gartner, Heller, Forman, and Senior Agent Art Benson at the annual IEBA Conference in Nashville next week.