Country Artist Morgan Evans Teams With Virgin Music Group For New Music

NASHVILLE/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, announced today they will partner with country music star Morgan Evans on the next phase of his career. The first single under the new deal, “Beer Back Home,” is set to be released on all Direct Service Providers (DSPs) on October 10th, with a new album to follow in early 2026.

Evans, who is originally from Australia, first came on the scene with his debut, self-titled album in 2014, and over the course of a number of albums and EPs, has amassed more than 800 Million streams so far.

“I’m stoked to partner with Virgin Music Group on this record,” said Evans. “They’ve built a global team that gets Nashville, Europe, Australia, and they get me. The industry’s changing fast, but their model keeps artists in control, especially creatively. I couldn’t be prouder of this new music or more excited to share it with the world alongside the legends at VMG. Let’s go!”

“Morgan is an artist dedicated to the continued growth of his loyal fanbase and country music around the world,” says Jen Bontusa, SVP of Label Management for Virgin Music Group. “The Virgin Music Group global team will play an important role in helping to expand that fanbase with an incredible collection of new music. We can’t wait to get started.”

“Beer Back Home,” which was recorded in Nashville and co-produced by Todd Clark and Evans.

On Valentine’s Day, Evans will play his first show back at Howlin’ Country music festival in his hometown of Newcastle, alongside Lainey Wilson. In addition to premiering other new music, Evans will give the full-band live debut of “Beer Back Home” at the show.