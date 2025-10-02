Grizzly Touring Sues Rod Wave For Breach Of Contract

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) — Hip-hop artist Rod Wave and Hit House Entertainment are facing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit from promoter Grizzly Touring, which alleges breach of contract over unfulfilled concert performances.

According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, Grizzly claims it paid more than $40 million to Rod Wave, including a $20 million upfront advance to help cover production expenses for a total of 35 shows.

However, Grizzly alleges that Rod Wave, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, performed only 26 shows, earning $29.9 million, and has failed to deliver an additional $27 million owed for advances.

Grizzly maintains that Green instead spent significant sums on personal expenses, including a second home.

Additionally, Grizzly is seeking to block Green from launching what it alleges is a new touring company for a separate tour, in violation of exclusivity agreements.

The case, filed in federal court in Florida, is 8:25-cv-02645, Grizzly Touring, LLC v. Green.

A representative for Rod Wave was not immediately available for comment.