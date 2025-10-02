IMPALA Launches Equity, Diversity And Inclusion Pilot For Independent Music Sector

BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – IMPALA today launches the pilot version of its new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Toolkit, developed with support from its EU network grant. The toolkit combines a self-assessment tool, a training platform and IMPALA’s EDI survey into one integrated framework designed specifically for the independent music sector.

The toolkit is confidential, accessible, and tailored to companies of all sizes across the independent sector, from self-releasing artists to small and medium-sized labels. It is being introduced as a closed pilot, reserved for IMPALA members, with the initial period dedicated to feedback gathering and fine-tuning.

Key features the toolkit include:

• Self-assessment tool to help members track progress and generate comprehensive reports, with user feedback feeding into future improvements.

• Online training platform with sector-specific courses such as Why Inclusion Matters in Music, Barriers to Inclusion in Music, and Inclusive Practice & Leadership. Each course combines factual material, case studies, videos, quizzes and assignments, with certificates awarded to participants who complete the programme. Access to these courses is offered free of charge to all IMPALA members, thanks to the association’s EU network grant.

• Survey with clear and unbiased questions on various aspects of EDI, highlighting key findings, trends, and case studies of successful initiatives.

IMPALA’s project coordinator Nastasja Prévost added: “Equity, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of IMPALA’s mission. Our board underlined this earlier this year, stressing the need to step up our work at a time when EDI is being deprioritised elsewhere. We agreed that IMPALA should lead by example, with new targets for the association and practical tools for our members. This toolkit delivers on that commitment – giving our community a clear way to measure progress and access support”

IMPALA’s Taskforce co-chair and chair at SOM Eva Karman Reinhold commented: “This toolkit is a significant step for our sector. The introduction in the form of a pilot project means that we can build it together with our members and make sure that it works in practice. It gives companies of all sizes a way to measure their impact and utilise resources tailored to their needs, while also strengthening IMPALA’s collective commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Vick Bain, who developed the training platform, noted: “The toolkit brings together practical training and self-assessment in one place. Members can see where they stand, identify priority areas, and access sector-specific courses and resources linked directly to their results.”

Andrew Lansley, who designed the self-assessment tool, added: “By combining assessment, benchmarking, and training, the toolkit offers organisations clear, actionable support – helping them focus on the areas where change will have the greatest impact.”

The toolkit will also feed into IMPALA’s annual EDI reporting, providing analysis, case studies, and recommendations to support progress across the sector.