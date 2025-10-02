Judy Schwab Named Chief People Officer At United Talent Agency

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Leading global talent, entertainment, sports, and advisory company United Talent Agency (UTA) announced today that it has appointed Judy Schwab as the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO). Schwab joins UTA with over two decades of experience as a valued partner to senior leaders at some of the most influential and powerful organizations in tech, media and entertainment, including The Walt Disney Company and Apple.

“Judy’s exceptional track record in building high-performing teams and leading people and culture made her the ideal person for this role,” said David Kramer, UTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her leadership, insight and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to invest in UTA’s talent for our next phase of growth.”

Most recently, Schwab served as Senior Vice President (SVP), Head of People at Venu Sports where she played a critical role in shaping the company’s vision, culture, and employee experience.

Prior to that, she was an HR leader at Apple, supporting Apple Services (TV+, Sports, Video, and Music) and leading global talent programs. At Disney, she was part of the executive team that launched Disney+, leading the People function through its rapid global scale and guiding employees during one of the company’s most significant evolutions. She has successfully navigated teams through complex M&A, IPOs, and large-scale transformations.