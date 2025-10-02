Live Nation Reveals Plans For A New Arena In Lima

LIMA, Peru (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced plans to develop Lima Music Arena in Peru’s capital city, the first purpose-built major live entertainment venue in the South American nation.

Located in Santiago de Surco, a district in southern Lima, the 18,500-capacity indoor arena is expected to host more than 100 performances annually, including international touring artists, national headliners, and regional favorites.

Adjacent to Lima’s Jockey Plaza, the arena will anchor one of the city’s most popular entertainment districts. Plans include a new parking garage, dedicated rideshare and taxi zones, and direct connections to major roadways and public transit to ensure convenient access for fans.

The project is being led by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design group, in collaboration with Gensler, Lima-based Miranda Arquitectos, and BL Arquitectos. Designed with both fans and artists in mind, the arena will feature superior acoustics, unobstructed sightlines from every seat, and a variety of concessions and bars inspired by Lima’s internationally renowned culinary scene.

Targeting a mid-2028 opening, Live Nation and its design team said they will continue to collaborate with the municipalities of Santiago de Surco and Lima throughout the development process.

Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation, commented: “Lima is a priority market for Live Nation, and Lima Music Arena will be the home to the top international and local artists alike as we serve the city’s growing number of passionate music fans. We believe it will become a source of pride as Peru’s new epicenter for unforgettable live entertainment.”

Frédéric Servant, President of the Board of Portalia S.A., added: “At Portalia, we are extremely proud to see such a project come to life on our Explanada Olguín site. This state-of-the-art arena, operated by the world’s number one in live music, will position Lima and Surco as a leading capital of live entertainment in Latin America. The Lima Music Arena will also be perfectly complemented by the hotels that Portalia is developing alongside it, together creating a new hub for tourism and entertainment in the city.”