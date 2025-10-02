Over Twenty Live Music Agencies To Attend AIF, AIP and MVT Grassroots Networking Day

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – A total of 21 live music agencies will be present at the recently announced Grassroots Networking Day, alongside members the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), the Association of Independent Promoters (AIP) and Music Venue Trust (MVT), which are jointly organizing the event.

On Tuesday, (October 14), bookers and programmers from independent festivals and grassroots music venues, promoters and booking agents will gather at 229 London for a day dedicated to building new relationships and developing alliances to work more effectively together.

The event will offer a structured platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and enhancing professional networks, as well as providing valuable opportunities to interact directly with independent agents.

Agents attending this year’s event include 13 Artists, Alan Bearman Music, Attitude Artists, Diplomats Of Sound, Earth Agency, Free Trade Agency, Heliocentric Entertainment, ITB, K2, Laughing Dog Music, Midnight Mango, Mother Artists, Nearfield Artists, One Fiinix Live, Playpen, Pure, Roam, Runway, Trust, Wasserman, and WME.

The remaining places at the event are reserved exclusively for members of the Association of Independent Festivals, the Association of Independent Promoters and the Music Venues Alliance.

Launched with the backing of Arts Council England, The Grassroots Networking Day has also since gained additional support from Creative Wales and The City Of Belfast to help venues, promoters and festivals attend.

AIF CEO John Rostron said: “The enthusiasm that has been shown from live agencies to engage with the members of AIF, AIP and The Music Venue Alliance is really encouraging. We look forward to a productive day and working together to further nurture the live grassroots eco-system.”

The AIP Board said: “The fact that we have had so many agencies eager to join us at this event shows that there is a real understanding of and appetite for what we are trying to achieve. It’s great to have this level of buy-in to furthering the live experience and business at a grassroots level.”

Music Venue Trust COO Beverley Whitrick said: “We are excited that agents have responded to this opportunity for face to face meetings with grassroots bookers, programmers and promoters. Bringing everyone together under one roof will undoubtedly lead to some exciting new relationships and, most importantly, great gigs for audiences around the country.”