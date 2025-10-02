Philly To Host ‘Victory At Sea’ 250th Anniversary Of US Navy and Marine Corps With Patti LaBelle

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – The City of Philadelphia will host a 250th anniversary celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with a free and open-to-the-public “Victory at Sea” concert at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday (October 12). The nationally televised broadcast features Philadelphia’s own Miss Patti LaBelle and the US Navy Band, US Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps, and special guests Justin Guarini and Rhonda Vincent and The Rage. Retired United States Marine Officer, Stand-Up Comedian, and Actor Rob Riggle will serve as host. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a line-up of special guests and conclude with fireworks. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with pre-program entertainment.

Prior to the concert, a gathering of United States vets and civilians will be held during a day-long picnic at Independence Mall, adjacent to the Visitors Center from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The picnic features music by the US Navy Bands, Country Current & The Leather Necks, a rally point spirit competition, and a picnic remix competition featuring celebrity chef – and UK Royal Navy Vet – Robert Irvine, special recognition ceremony honoring those that served in WWII, The Korean War, and Vietnam War, 50+ vendors, food trucks, and veteran service organizations & activations, PA Army National Guard Rock Climbing Wall, Naval History and Heritage Booth, US Navy Recruiting, and many statics displays throughout the site plan.

The concert at gathering of U.S. Veterans is part of a week-long recognition and celebration of the 250th anniversary of both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“As we look ahead to our nation’s 250th birthday next July, Philadelphia will first honor 250 years of bravery and service from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps,” said Mayor L. Cherelle Parker, City of Philadelphia. “This free, worldwide broadcast is more than a concert — it’s the City’s tribute to generations who’ve protected our freedom,” added Mayor Parker. “On behalf of all Philadelphians, we thank our military with full hearts. We hope to see you there.”

As Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – the Semi quincentennial – Philadelphia and New Jersey will be commemorating the founding of the military services that helped the United States gain and defend the U.S.’ independence for 250 years. This special week will include exciting events, including the parade of Navy ships and other vessels, a spectacular flyover by the Blue Angels, special museum exhibits, tours of modern and historic ships, and much more.