Songwriter And Artist Kamal Wilson Signs With Avex Music Group

Brandon Silverstein, CEO Avex Music Group; Kamal Wilson; Nevin Sanitsky, Director of A&R at Avex Music Group; Logan Voxx, CEO BASEWOOD and Manager to Kamal.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group, part of the Japanese conglomerate Avex, announced the signing of rising recording artist, songwriter and producer Kamal Wilson.

A versatile writer with a catalog spanning R&B, hip-hop, and pop, Wilson is best known for co-writing Kehlani’s hit “Folded” which rose to #3 on Apple music and sparked a viral trend on social media.

Wilson’s signing was orchestrated by Nevin Sanitsky, Director of A&R with assistance from Brennen Bryant, Senior Director of A&R at Avex Music Group.

“Kamal represents everything we believe in at Avex — global talent, creativity, and cultural impact,” said Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein. “His ability to craft timeless records while connecting deeply with artists is exactly the type of energy we want to champion. We’re excited to support him as he continues shaping the sound of today and tomorrow.”

I’m thrilled to have the global team at Avex behind me as I continue to grow as a songwriter and artist,” Kamal added.