The SoAlive Conference And Festival Reveals The Full Slate Of Programming For 2025

SOFIA, Bulgaria (CelebrityAccess) — SoAlive 2025, the music conference and festival, have revealed the full slate of programming for the event, which takes place from October 14-17.

The keynotes announced for 2025 include European Commissioner of Culture Glenn Micallef, who will make his first official visit to the region and will use the conference to launch the new European Culture Compass, billed as a new strategic framework to place culture at the heart of the European project.

Other speakers announced for 2025 include Detektor’s Anke Behlart, Pitchfork’s Anna Gaca, UTA’s Elie Low, Cooking Vinyl’s Martin Goldschmidt, and EXIT’s Miroslav Miletic, among others.

Additionally, more than 800 delegates, 150 speakers, and 50 showcases are planned for 2025, including reps from Primavera Sound, Roskilde, Mad Cool, Electric Castle, EXIT Festival, Sofia Live Festival, Wasserman, UTA, CAA, Live Nation, Universal Music Group, Partisan, Beggars Group, and hundreds more.

The conference will also feature plenty of live shows in and around Sofia, including scheduled performances from Me & My Devil, Skier & Yeti, The Lefties, The Sunblinds, Dead Man’s Hat, and more.

The full program is now live here.