The Wild Feathers Sign With Josh Green’s Signal Fire Agency

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Wild Feathers, the rising Americana band has signed a new, exclusive booking deal with the Nashville-based boutique Signal Fire Agency.

Founded in 2010, the Wild Feathers have built a reputation for their blend of Southern rock, roots, and heartland pop, supported by multi-voice vocal harmonies.

Their 2010 debut on Interscope topped Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and they have since shared a stage with the likes of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Bob Seger.

“I’ve been a fan of The Wild Feathers’ music and sound for over a decade—first seeing them live in 2013,” said Josh Green, Founder and Agent at Signal Fire Agency, who will oversee all touring strategy and live opportunities effective immediately. “To now have the opportunity to work with them and help shape the next chapter of their touring career is incredibly exciting.”