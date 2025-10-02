VENU Hires Industry Vet Tommy Ginoza For Next Phase Of Growth In Live Event Programming

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, has announced the addition of Tommy Ginoza to VENU’s live entertainment programming team. With nearly three decades of experience across the live entertainment and music industries, Ginoza brings a wealth of expertise in concert promotion, talent buying, and marketing that will help drive VENU into its next chapter of business growth.

A native of Los Angeles, Ginoza is a multifaceted entrepreneur with a career spanning music, live events, and hospitality. He is the founder of Sugar Monkey Live and Sugar Monkey Brewery & Social Club, ventures that uniquely combine his passion for live music, concert promotion, and craft brewing to create community-driven entertainment spaces.

Ginoza began his career in 1995 with internships at Mercury Records and EMI Records, later working full-time on projects that launched the careers of artists such as D’Angelo and AZ. In 1996, he transitioned into concert promotion, joining Goldenvoice, where he honed his skills in marketing, production, and show operations across hundreds of events.

Over the years, Ginoza went on to hold senior roles with Universal Concerts/House of Blues Concerts and later at Live Nation, where he spent nearly 20 years and rose to Senior Vice President of Booking and Talent for the Midwest Region. In this role, he collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists, including Coldplay, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Aerosmith, Twenty One Pilots, and Imagine Dragons, among many others.

Following the pandemic, Ginoza returned to LA to launch Sugar Monkey Live, where he partnered with Mammoth Presents to promote successful tours with K-Pop sensations Mamamoo and P1Harmony, as well as tours for Rod Wave, Lil Baby, and Lauryn Hill & The Fugees.

“Tommy is one of the most respected names in live entertainment, with decades of experience working alongside some of the most iconic artists and promoters in the business,” said Will Hodgson, President of Venues. “His insight, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with VENU’s vision as we continue expanding nationally and redefining the live entertainment experience.”

“I’m thrilled to join the VENU team at such an exciting moment in its growth,” said Ginoza. “VENU is truly building something special, and I look forward to contributing my experience to help bring these world-class entertainment destinations to life.”

VENU is riding extraordinary momentum as it executes its national growth strategy. The company recently announced a multi-billion-dollar with $1.3 billion in active construction currently underway, on their way to a projected $5 billion in the next 36 months. VENU is targeting a total of 40 locations by 2030 including their innovative multi-seasonal model able to support year-round programming. Ginoza’s addition represents a significant step forward for VENU’s programming team. His industry expertise and proven ability to secure and shape high-caliber entertainment will directly strengthen our annual lineup, expand our audience reach, and increase the overall value of our offerings.

VENU was founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W.Roth, and has a portfolio of premium brands that include Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak.