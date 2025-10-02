VENU Joins Forces With Billboard To Launch The Inaugural Disrupter Award

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), the fan-founded company reimagining the live music experience, announced its partnership with Billboard to present the brand-new Disruptor Award, an honor designed to celebrate the bold visionaries and audacious impactful leaders shaping the future of entertainment. The inaugural Billboard Disruptor Award, presented by VENU, will be awarded at Billboard’s Live Summit in Los Angeles on November 3, 2025, setting the stage for a new tradition of honoring trailblazers who redefine what’s possible in music.

The Billboard Disruptor Award, presented by VENU, shines a spotlight on the artists, creators, and industry leaders whose fearless ideas are propelling the music industry forward. Just as VENU is redefining what it means to gather for live entertainment with destinations built around belonging, connection, and fan-first design, the award celebrates those who dare to reinvent, reimagine, and reshape the status-quo. The award mirrors the vision of our founder, J.W. Roth, whose bold determination to reshape live entertainment for fans and artists guides VENU’s mission.

“At VENU, we believe live music should be more than a concert, it should be a community,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “Partnering with Billboard to create the Disruptor Award allows us to honor the visionaries who share our relentless tenacity, passion for innovation, and our belief that music is at its best when it brings people together.”

The award comes at a pivotal moment for the industry, where technology, creativity, and culture are colliding in ways that open doors for fresh voices and game-changing ideas. The Disruptor Award is not only about recognition, but also about inspiration, sparking the next wave of innovation in music.

“Disruption is at the heart of evolution in music,” said Billboard Editor-in-Chief Hannah Karp in a recent conversation announcing the award. “The Disruptor Award recognizes those who challenge the status quo and change the way we experience music.”

VENU’s collaboration with Billboard marks another milestone in its mission to create transformative live music destinations. From building world-class amphitheaters to fostering communities where fans feel they belong; VENU is proud to celebrate others who share its ethos of daring to dream big and act boldly.