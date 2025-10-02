Zach Bryan Breaks Record For Largest Ticketed Crowd In the US Alongside Merch Sales Record

ANN ARBOR, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Zach Bryan didn’t just play a show — he made history. On September 27, 2025, the country music star shattered records at Michigan Stadium, drawing 112,408 ticketed fans, the largest paid audience for a single concert in U.S. history. And if that wasn’t enough, he also raked in a jaw-dropping $5 million in merchandise sales, setting a new benchmark for concert merch revenue.

The venue, affectionately known as “The Big House,” is the largest stadium in the United States and the third-largest in the world. While it’s usually reserved for college football, Bryan became the first artist to headline a concert there — and he did it in style, with John Mayer, Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone joining the lineup.

Bryan dethroned George Strait, who previously held the record with 110,905 fans at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, in 2024, reports People. . Before Strait, the record belonged to the Grateful Dead, whose legendary 1977 show at Raceway Park in New Jersey drew 107,019 Deadheads.

Bryan showed his appreciation by posting to his official social media:

You guys just sold out the biggest ticketed show in American history. I owe you my life, my humility and every ounce of effort I have. I love y’all more than any song. What a wild and rowdy damn 6 years. God bless the musicians who came before us. The respect is immeasurable. Thank you so much for having us University of Michigan, we won’t let you down.

While Bryan’s show tops the ticketed charts, other concerts have drawn even larger crowds — though they were free:

– Rod Stewart: 3.5 million at Copacabana Beach, Brazil (1994)

– Lady Gaga: 2.1 million at Copacabana (2025)

– Madonna: 1.6 million at Copacabana (2024)

– Rolling Stones: 1.5 million at Copacabana (2006)[6]()

In the U.S., notable ticketed shows include:

– Grateful Dead (1977): 107,019 at Raceway Park

– U2 (2009): 97,014 at the Rose Bowl

– Garth Brooks (2022): 102,000 at Tiger Stadium

– George Strait (2014): 104,793 at AT&T Stadium

Bryan’s $5 million merch haul is unprecedented. For context, the average merch sales per show in the industry hover around $20,000–$30,000. Bryan’s haul is more than 150 times that, reports atvenu. T-shirts, hoodies, vinyl, and exclusive tour items flew off the shelves — or tables — faster than a Budweiser in Bryan’s hand.

The concert marked the final stop on Bryan’s Quittin’ Time Tour, capping off a year that included a $350 million publishing deal and a re-signing with Warner Records. Despite feuds and a couple break-ups, Bryan proved he’s not just a rising star — he’s a stadium-filling, record-breaking force in country music.