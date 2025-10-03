Amy Latimer Named Chief Business Officer At OVG

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) announced the appointment of Amy Latimer as the company’s Chief Business Officer.

Based in Boston, Latimer’s portfolio at OVG will include oversight of all aspects of OVG’s business as well as its partner offerings at venues around the world.

With an extensive career in venue management, Latimer most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Delaware North, where she oversaw a network of 200 global locations, from iconic sports and entertainment venues to national and state parks to destination resorts and gaming properties

She also spearheaded major renovations and expansions at Boston’s TD Garden, where she previously served as president.

“I am thrilled to welcome Amy to the OVG Family. She is a longtime friend of OVG and uniquely shares our values, our entrepreneurial spirit, and our global ambitions. She is an incredibly well-respected leader, and her work spanning venues, teams, hospitality, development, and premium experiences make her perfectly qualified to join our diverse, deeply talented team. Oak View Group continues to grow exponentially on a global basis, and Amy’s partner-first perspective and deep understanding of how to create and deliver world-class venue experiences will provide additional support and innovation to our team, our partners, and the communities in which we operate,” said Chris Granger, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Oak View Group.

“After a tremendous and deeply rewarding 30 years with Delaware North, I am excited for this next chapter of my career. OVG’s growth trajectory is beyond compelling, they have an extremely accomplished leadership team, and their vision for the future of our industry is exciting, to say the least. I look forward to partnering with Chris, the leadership team, and the ownership group to support and further accelerate OVG’s relentless focus on partnership, innovation, and community impact,” said Latimer.