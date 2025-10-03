Boy Named Banjo Rebrands As Breakfield, Signs To Rounder Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Breakfield, the four-piece folk-rock band formerly known as Boy Named Banjo, announced a new name and a signing with Rounder Records.

“This marks a new chapter for us as we officially take the name Breakfield,” the band shared. “Boy Named Banjo has taken us farther than we ever could have imagined when we started 15 years ago, but over time, we’ve grown and changed in ways that the old name no longer represents. Breakfield carries the spirit of a Tennessee backroad where music, friendship, and adventure came together for us. With this change, we’re stepping forward with a renewed sense of purpose, authenticity to ourselves, and excitement for what’s ahead.”

“From their early days as Boy Named Banjo to their evolution as Breakfield, the band has embodied the heart of American songwriting through authenticity, hard work, and a deep connection to their community,” said Rounder Records President Stephanie Hudacek. “Breakfield remain steadfast, pushing their music forward while staying true to their roots. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome them to the Rounder family.”

The signing news arrives alongside the release of Breakfield’s first single, “Canyon Walls,” which showcases the band’s roots-driven storytelling and folk-rock sound.

“In the fall of 2024, we were completely burned out—though at the time, we were afraid to admit it. We knew we needed a big change, some sort of spark,” the band said in a joint statement. “Around that time, we wrote ‘Canyon Walls’ without realizing we were the ones who needed to hear it. This song is all about holding on to hope and rediscovering yourself. It was one of the first songs we brought to Sadler [Vaden] at the beginning of this year, and we made demos out at his place. I remember driving home with William after a session with Sadler and excitedly listening back to all the demos we’d made. Half-joking, I said, ‘Man, what if we changed our name?’ The lightbulb went off, and there was no looking back. It didn’t take us long to land on Breakfield. ‘Canyon Walls’ was the spark.”