Sean Combs Sentenced To Four Years And Two Months In Prison

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Sean “Diddy” Combs to four years and two months in prison following his July conviction on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Combs was indicted in the Southern District of New York in 2024 on charges of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, racketeering, and sex trafficking by force. After three days of deliberation, a federal jury acquitted him of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges but found him guilty on the transportation counts.

According to the Associated Press, the presiding judge said a significant sentence was necessary for the conviction to serve as a deterrent, adding that he was unconvinced Combs would refrain from reoffending if released too soon.

Prosecutors had sought an 11-year sentence, arguing that a lighter penalty would excuse years of violence. Witnesses in the case also urged the court to impose a firm sentence, citing fears for their safety should Combs be released, the Associated Press reported.

During the hearing, Combs apologized for his actions, which he described as “disgusting,” and admitted that his violent behavior toward domestic partners would weigh on him for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors accused Combs of arranging drug-fueled “freak-off” sex parties with R&B singer Cassie Ventura and other partners, including alleged prostitutes, some of whom were transported across state lines in violation of the Mann Act.