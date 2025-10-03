Shane Shuhart Named SVP of Booking At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Prominent independent promoter Outback Presents announced the appointment of Shane Shuhart to the role of Senior Vice President of Booking.

In his new role, Shuhart will collaborate with Outback founder and co-CEO Mike Smardak, President Andrew Farwell and the booking team.

A 3-decade experience of the touring industry, Shuhart began his career at the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) in New York in 1998 before relocating to Los Angeles two years later, serving as a territorial agent for the Northeastern U.S.

His resume also includes past roles at Nederlander Concerts where he served as Director of Booking, and Live Nation, where he served as Senior Talent Buyer for the company’s operations in Philadephia.

“We are proud to welcome Shane as our new Senior Vice President of Booking. He brings a wealth of industry experience and a passion to the role during an exciting time of growth for Outback Presents. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board,” stated Outback Presents’ Mike Smardak.

“I’ve long admired what Mike and the Outback team have been able to build, especially in such a competitive national touring landscape. Their vision and commitment have set a high bar in the industry, and I’m excited to be a part of what comes next,” added Shuhart.