Taylor Swift Launches The Life of a Showgirl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, amid a massive media blitz, Taylor Swift, the reigning Queen of Pop, released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The promotional push included a special midnight sale at participating Target locations, along with launch-day screenings at AMC theaters across the U.S.

Additional activations featured pop-up events in Los Angeles and New York City, where thousands of fans attended The Life of a Showgirl: A Spotify Experience, which offered exhibits, Easter eggs, and other album-themed activities.

The pop-up was part of a larger global rollout spanning 12 locations worldwide, with each billboard linking to a curated playlist on Swift’s official Spotify profile.

“It’s a chance for listeners to experience the next era before it officially arrives, surrounded by the music and visuals that have shaped their anticipation,” Spotify said in its announcement.

While Spotify has not yet shared official streaming numbers, the platform confirmed Friday that the album is already on track to become one of the biggest releases of the year—if not the decade—and after just 12 hours, had already generated the most single-day streams of any album in 2025.

That success comes after Spotify revealed earlier that Showgirl broke its record for the most pre-saves of any album, with more than six million fans hitting save. The previous record was also held by Swift, for her 2024 release The Tortured Poets Department.