No More Daily Passwords — Log in Once & Stay Connected

We heard you! Starting Tuesday, accessing our platform is easier than ever. For the first time, we’ve eliminated the daily password for CelebrityAccess members.

No more daily emails. No more searching your inbox. Starting on Tuesday October 7th at 2 PM EST, simply log in once at https://members.celebrityaccess.com/login.php, and you’ll stay securely connected.

This upgrade means uninterrupted access to the industry’s leading database, analytics, and news — whenever and wherever you need it. Whether you’re searching for contact information, checking artist analytics, or staying informed with breaking updates, your connection is always on.

What this means for you:

Seamless access — log in once, stay connected automatically.

Always available — instant 24/7 access to tools, news, and insights

Secure & reliable — same trusted platform, now with a smoother user experience

The process should be seamless: connect once with your username and personal password, and you should be in. But if you need additional assistance, our technical support specialists will be standing by to help at 860-536-5700.

We’re committed to making your experience faster, easier, and more user-friendly. This change is part of our ongoing investment in the tools you rely on every day.